The VCU Rams (2-1) host the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

VCU vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

VCU vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 70.9 142.9 62.9 131.9 134.4 Seattle U 72.0 142.9 69.0 131.9 143.3

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams recorded were just 1.9 more points than the Redhawks gave up (69.0).

VCU went 13-5 against the spread and 19-2 overall last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

VCU vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 12-19-0 Seattle U 12-14-0 13-13-0

VCU vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Seattle U 15-3 Home Record 12-2 8-3 Away Record 7-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

