The VCU Rams (2-1) face the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • In games VCU shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
  • The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 44th.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams put up were just 1.9 more points than the Redhawks allowed (69.0).
  • VCU went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

  • VCU scored 73.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
  • The Rams allowed 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.5).
  • VCU made 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% in away games.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McNeese L 76-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/10/2023 Samford W 75-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/15/2023 Radford W 73-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State - Stuart C. Siegel Center

