The VCU Rams (2-1) face the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

In games VCU shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 44th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams put up were just 1.9 more points than the Redhawks allowed (69.0).

VCU went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

VCU scored 73.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

The Rams allowed 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.5).

VCU made 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% in away games.

VCU Upcoming Schedule