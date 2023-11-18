The USC Trojans (7-4) will have their third-ranked scoring offense on display versus the UCLA Bruins (6-4), with the No. 72 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 65.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. UCLA matchup in this article.

USC vs. UCLA Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline UCLA Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-6.5) 65.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel USC (-6.5) 65.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

USC vs. UCLA Betting Trends

  • USC has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in eight opportunities).
  • UCLA has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.

USC & UCLA 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.