USC vs. UCLA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The USC Trojans (7-4) will have their third-ranked scoring offense on display versus the UCLA Bruins (6-4), with the No. 72 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 65.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. UCLA matchup in this article.
USC vs. UCLA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|UCLA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-6.5)
|65.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-6.5)
|65.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
USC vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- USC has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in eight opportunities).
- UCLA has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.
USC & UCLA 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.