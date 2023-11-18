The Washington Capitals, with Rasmus Sandin, take the ice Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Sandin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:17 per game on the ice, is +4.

Sandin has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

Sandin has a point in four games this season through 14 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Sandin has an assist in four of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Sandin has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sandin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sandin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 4 Points 2 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

