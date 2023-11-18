Will Rasmus Sandin Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 18?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Rasmus Sandin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sandin stats and insights
- Sandin is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
- Sandin has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sandin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:53
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|25:29
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:19
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:16
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.