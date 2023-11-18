On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Rasmus Sandin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

  • Sandin is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Sandin has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Sandin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:53 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:24 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:29 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:19 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:57 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:16 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:33 Home L 4-1

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

