How to Watch the Radford vs. UNC Greensboro Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (2-2) square off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 65.5 points per game last year were only 3.4 more points than the 62.1 the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- UNC Greensboro had an 11-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
- Last year, the Highlanders scored 63.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 64.0 the Spartans allowed.
- Radford went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 64.0 points.
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 67-49
|Ramsey Center
|11/12/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 70-46
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 49-45
|Dedmon Center
|11/18/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Dedmon Center
|11/23/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/24/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
