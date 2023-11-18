The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

Offensively, Georgia Southern ranks 33rd in the FBS with 32.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 86th in points allowed (391.9 points allowed per contest). With 355 total yards per game on offense, Old Dominion ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 94th, allowing 398 total yards per game.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Old Dominion Georgia Southern 355 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.4 (36th) 398 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.9 (81st) 156.1 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.7 (100th) 198.9 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.7 (10th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (127th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 1,636 yards on 57.8% passing while recording 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 142 yards with one score.

Kadarius Calloway has rushed for 561 yards on 69 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Keshawn Wicks has racked up 491 yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams paces his team with 406 receiving yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has caught 26 passes and compiled 355 receiving yards (35.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's 19 catches (on 35 targets) have netted him 340 yards (34 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 2,958 yards (295.8 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has 817 rushing yards on 140 carries with eight touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has been handed the ball 50 times this year and racked up 330 yards (33 per game) with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 778 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 79 receptions (out of 107 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 59 passes for 617 yards (61.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Dalen Cobb has a total of 433 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 28 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

