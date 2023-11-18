The Norfolk State Spartans (3-7) play a familiar opponent when they visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William 'Dick' Price Stadium in a MEAC clash.

Norfolk State is putting up 353.3 yards per game offensively this season (64th in the FCS), and is allowing 322.3 yards per game (40th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total offense, South Carolina State ranks 76th in the FCS (343.3 total yards per game) and 34th on defense (314.9 total yards allowed per contest).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

Norfolk State South Carolina State 353.3 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (73rd) 322.3 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.9 (35th) 185.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (9th) 167.8 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.9 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has thrown for 1,244 yards (124.4 ypg) to lead Norfolk State, completing 50.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 254 rushing yards on 63 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

X'Zavion Evans has racked up 465 yards on 90 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Kevon King has been handed the ball 90 times this year and racked up 429 yards (42.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Andre Pegues' leads his squad with 411 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tavian Morris has put up a 252-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 18 targets.

Aaron Moore has hauled in 13 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 20.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields leads South Carolina State with 1,149 yards on 85-of-168 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 238 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 40 carries.

Jawarn Howell has carried the ball 102 times for 810 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Josh Shaw has piled up 319 yards (on 65 attempts) with one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown has hauled in 328 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Keshawn Toney has 19 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 242 yards (24.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jordan Smith has racked up 198 reciving yards (19.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Norfolk State or South Carolina State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.