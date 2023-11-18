Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 18?
Should you bet on Nic Dowd to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dowd stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Dowd scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Dowd has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
