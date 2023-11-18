Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Loudoun County, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Falls Church High School at Briar Woods High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.