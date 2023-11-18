The Longwood Lancers (0-1) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Information

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.4 134th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 230th 12.4 Assists 14.6 70th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 14.8 348th

