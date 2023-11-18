Saturday's contest at Joan Perry Brock Center has the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) going head to head against the Longwood Lancers (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-64 victory, heavily favoring North Carolina Central.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 75, Longwood 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-11.5)

North Carolina Central (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood Performance Insights

Longwood was 139th in college basketball in points scored (73.2 per game) and 64th in points conceded (66.2) last year.

The Lancers grabbed 32.2 rebounds per game and conceded 28.7 boards last year, ranking 147th and 43rd, respectively, in the nation.

At 12.4 assists per game last year, Longwood was 230th in the country.

The Lancers made 7.5 3-pointers per game and shot 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 166th and 116th, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Longwood was 252nd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.8 last season. It was 255th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.8%.

The Lancers took 37.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 62.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of the Lancers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.