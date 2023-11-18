Liberty vs. UMass: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The UMass Minutemen (3-7) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 62.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. UMass Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Liberty vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-27.5)
|62.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-27.5)
|61.5
|-4500
|+1600
Liberty vs. UMass Betting Trends
- Liberty is 8-1-0 ATS this season.
- UMass has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this year.
- The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
