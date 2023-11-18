In the contest between the Liberty Flames and UMass Minutemen on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Flames to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Liberty vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-27.5) Under (63.5) Liberty 45, UMass 16

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Flames a 98.0% chance to win.

The Flames' record against the spread is 8-1-0.

The Flames have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

Liberty games this season have posted an average total of 56.3, which is 7.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Minutemen have a 6.7% chance to win.

The Minutemen are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

UMass has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 27.5 points or more this season (0-2).

Minutemen games have gone over the point total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The average total in UMass games this year is 12.4 fewer points than the point total of 63.5 in this outing.

Flames vs. Minutemen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 39.0 20.7 37.3 22.0 41.5 18.8 UMass 23.5 37.4 28.4 37.8 18.6 37.0

