The No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) and UMass Minutemen (3-7) will face each other at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Liberty vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 45, UMass 16

Liberty 45, UMass 16 Liberty has won all nine of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flames have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter.

UMass has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won twice.

The Minutemen have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +1400 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-27.5)



Liberty (-27.5) Liberty has played nine games, posting eight wins against the spread.

UMass has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 27.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) Four of Liberty's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 63.5 points.

In the UMass' 10 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 63.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.5 points per game, 1.0 point fewer than the over/under of 63.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 55.6 57.3 Implied Total AVG 33.1 34.2 31.8 ATS Record 8-1-0 4-1-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 52.2 50 Implied Total AVG 33.3 31.2 35.4 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 0-2 2-3

