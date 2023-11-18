The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

Kansas State ranks 48th in total defense this season (356 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 452.8 total yards per game. Kansas is generating 32.7 points per contest on offense this season (33rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.2 points per game (66th-ranked) on defense.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Kansas State vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Kansas State Kansas 452.8 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425 (44th) 356 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (70th) 202.4 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199 (17th) 250.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (65th) 9 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,190 yards (219 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 63.6% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 290 rushing yards on 66 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has 859 rushing yards on 143 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's also added 282 yards (28.2 per game) on 26 catches with two touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward has collected 540 yards on 107 attempts, scoring four times.

Phillip Brooks' 554 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 67 times and has registered 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has reeled in 35 passes while averaging 50.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean leads Kansas with 1,431 yards on 92-of-154 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 155 times for 965 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been given 102 carries and totaled 552 yards with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold paces his squad with 559 receiving yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has caught 21 passes and compiled 412 receiving yards (41.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild's 35 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

