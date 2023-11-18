The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0), with the country's 23rd-ranked scoring offense, square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) and their 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Dukes are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Appalachian State matchup.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-8.5) 55.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel James Madison (-9.5) 55.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

  • James Madison is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dukes have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Appalachian State is 4-5-1 ATS this season.
  • The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

