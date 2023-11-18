James Madison vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0), with the country's 23rd-ranked scoring offense, square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) and their 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Dukes are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Appalachian State matchup.
James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
James Madison vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-9.5)
|55.5
|-375
|+290
James Madison vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- James Madison is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Dukes have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Appalachian State is 4-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
