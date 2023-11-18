The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) and the Hampton Pirates (1-3) hit the court in a game with no set line at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

In Hampton's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Pirates were 13-12-0 against the spread last year.

FGCU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 14.1% less often than Hampton (13-12-0) last year.

Hampton vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total FGCU 71.3 139.5 69.4 146.9 141.3 Hampton 68.2 139.5 77.5 146.9 143.9

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Pirates put up only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (68.2) than the Eagles gave up to opponents (69.4).

Hampton went 8-2 against the spread and 5-10 overall when it scored more than 69.4 points last season.

Hampton vs. FGCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) FGCU 11-18-0 13-16-0 Hampton 13-12-0 13-12-0

Hampton vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

FGCU Hampton 8-5 Home Record 7-6 6-9 Away Record 1-13 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

