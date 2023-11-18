Hampton vs. FGCU November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (1-3) face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The game will begin at 5:45 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Hampton vs. FGCU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Hampton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Russell Dean: 13 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
FGCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Hampton vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|FGCU Rank
|FGCU AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|185th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|68.2
|272nd
|153rd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|344th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
