The Hampton Pirates (1-3) travel to face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 5:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the FGCU vs. Hampton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hampton vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton vs. FGCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. FGCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hampton went 13-12-0 ATS last season.

The Pirates were an underdog by 10.5 points or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

FGCU compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Eagles games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.