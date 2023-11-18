How to Watch Hampton vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - November 18
The Hampton Pirates (1-3) will look to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, airing at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hampton vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates' 39.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Eagles given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- Hampton compiled a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pirates ranked 204th.
- The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 69.4 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.4 points last season, Hampton went 5-10.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Hampton put up 69.8 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged away (65.9).
- The Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
- Hampton drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%).
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 109-46
|Hampton Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|L 75-68
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Kent State
|L 100-62
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/27/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
