The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in an SEC battle.

Georgia has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (505.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (289.2 yards allowed per game). Tennessee ranks 38th in the FBS with 32.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 29th with 20.2 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

For more specifics of this matchup, keep reading.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Georgia vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Georgia Tennessee 505.2 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.8 (20th) 289.2 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.6 (36th) 180.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.2 (8th) 324.4 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.6 (56th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 3,027 yards (302.7 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 691 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Kendall Milton has collected 422 yards on 67 carries, scoring seven times.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 600 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has put up a 475-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 43 passes on 56 targets.

Ladd McConkey has compiled 26 catches for 423 yards, an average of 42.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 2,284 yards (228.4 yards per game) while completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 301 yards with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 117 times for 848 yards (84.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dylan Sampson has racked up 424 yards (on 74 attempts) with seven touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Squirrel White paces his team with 610 receiving yards on 50 catches with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 469-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 50 targets.

Dont'e Thornton has racked up 224 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

