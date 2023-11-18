How to Watch the George Mason vs. Robert Morris Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (4-0) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason vs. Robert Morris 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonials averaged just 4.0 fewer points per game last year (57.8) than the Patriots allowed their opponents to score (61.8).
- Robert Morris had a 9-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.
- Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots put up were just 0.7 fewer points than the Colonials allowed (61.2).
- George Mason had an 11-4 record last season when putting up more than 61.2 points.
- The Patriots shot 36.1% from the field last season, 8.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Colonials allowed to opponents.
- The Colonials shot at a 33.8% rate from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Patriots averaged.
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Marshall
|W 84-77
|EagleBank Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ William & Mary
|W 77-72
|Kaplan Arena
|11/15/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 60-52
|EagleBank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
