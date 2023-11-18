Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Strome? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In five of 14 games this year Strome has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Strome has a point in five of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Strome has yet to put up an assist this year through 14 games.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Strome hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 5 7 Points 4 7 Goals 0 0 Assists 4

