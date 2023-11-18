Sportsbooks have set player props for Alexander Ovechkin, Zachary Werenski and others when the Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (11 total points), having registered four goals and seven assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Nov. 11 2 0 2 5 at Devils Nov. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

John Carlson has nine points (0.6 per game), scoring one goal and adding eight assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Devils Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Tom Wilson has three goals and five assists for Washington.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Devils Nov. 10 0 2 2 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Werenski is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 10 points (0.7 per game), with one goal and nine assists in 15 games (playing 23:58 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ivan Provorov is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 10 total points (0.6 per game), with zero goals and 10 assists in 17 games.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 0 0 1

