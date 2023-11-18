Capitals vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak when they play the Washington Capitals (8-4-2) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite four times this season, and have finished 3-1 in those games.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- Washington's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|33 (31st)
|Goals
|46 (22nd)
|37 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (28th)
|3 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (27th)
|7 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (3rd)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Washington has gone over twice in its past 10 contests.
- The Capitals and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals are putting up 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 33 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Capitals have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 37 (2.6 per game).
- The team is ranked 20th in goal differential at -4.
