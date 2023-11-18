Pay attention to Alexander Ovechkin and Zachary Werenski in particular on Saturday, when the Washington Capitals meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin has been vital to Washington this season, collecting 11 points in 14 games.

Through 14 games, John Carlson has scored one goal and picked up eight assists.

Tom Wilson's eight points this season are via three goals and five assists.

Charlie Lindgren's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (1.8 goals against average) and recorded 124 saves with a .947% save percentage (first in league).

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski is an important part of the offense for Columbus, with 10 points this season, as he has put up one goal and nine assists in 15 games.

Ivan Provorov is a top contributor for Columbus, with 10 total points this season. In 17 contests, he has scored zero goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Columbus' Boone Jenner has nine points, courtesy of seven goals (first on team) and two assists (13th).

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .904 save percentage (31st in the league), with 189 total saves, while giving up 20 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-4-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 31st 2.36 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 6th 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.53 27th 26th 29.1 Shots 31 15th 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 31st 7.32% Power Play % 11.32% 28th 12th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 87.76% 4th

