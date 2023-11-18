Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Campbell County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staunton River High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Altavista, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.