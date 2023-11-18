The UNC Greensboro Spartans versus the Radford Highlanders is one of two games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes a Big South team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UNC Greensboro Spartans at Radford Highlanders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Winthrop Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 -

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!