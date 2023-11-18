On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Anthony Mantha going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

Mantha has scored in two of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Mantha has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

