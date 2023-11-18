On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Aliaksei Protas going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

  • Protas has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Protas has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:41 Home W 3-0
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:37 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 13:47 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:30 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:21 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 5:22 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 4-1

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

