In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Alexander Alexeyev to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexeyev stats and insights

Alexeyev is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Alexeyev has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Alexeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:05 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 4-1 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:41 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:51 Home L 4-1 10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

