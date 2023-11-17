Wizards vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-9) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (6-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.
Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|227.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.
- Washington's games this year have had a 238.6-point total on average, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington's ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.
- The Wizards have been victorious in one of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Knicks vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|4
|36.4%
|109.1
|224.6
|105.2
|228.4
|222.2
|Wizards
|8
|72.7%
|115.5
|224.6
|123.2
|228.4
|234.2
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (1-3-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).
- The Wizards put up an average of 115.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 105.2 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.2 points, Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.
Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|5-6
|3-3
|8-3
|Knicks
|7-4
|2-0
|4-7
Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Wizards
|Knicks
|115.5
|109.1
|8
|25
|5-5
|3-0
|2-8
|3-0
|123.2
|105.2
|28
|1
|1-1
|6-4
|1-1
|5-5
