On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Washington Wizards (1-4) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, MSG

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 25% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

Tyus Jones posts 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole puts up 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija averages 10 points, 2.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Delon Wright puts up 3.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 23.1% from the floor.

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gives the Knicks 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Knicks are receiving 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this year.

RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Knicks are receiving 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Wizards vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Wizards Knicks 115 Points Avg. 103.3 125.2 Points Allowed Avg. 103.3 48% Field Goal % 39.9% 33.9% Three Point % 32.4%

