Wizards vs. Knicks November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Washington Wizards (1-4) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.
Wizards vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, MSG
Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games
- November 10 at home vs the Hornets
- November 8 at the Hornets
- November 12 at the Nets
- November 15 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 6 at the 76ers
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma posts 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 25% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Tyus Jones posts 13.7 points, 2.7 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Poole puts up 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Deni Avdija averages 10 points, 2.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds.
- Delon Wright puts up 3.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 23.1% from the floor.
Knicks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gives the Knicks 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are receiving 20 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this year.
- RJ Barrett gets the Knicks 22.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are receiving 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this season.
- Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
Wizards vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Knicks
|115
|Points Avg.
|103.3
|125.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|103.3
|48%
|Field Goal %
|39.9%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|32.4%
