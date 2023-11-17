The Washington Wizards (2-9), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the New York Knicks (6-5). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Knicks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-6.5) 227.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-6.5) 228 -270 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 109.1 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 105.2 per contest (first in the league).

The Wizards' -85 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.5 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 123.2 per contest (28th in league).

The teams combine to score 224.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 228.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this matchup's total.

New York has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Washington has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Knicks +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.