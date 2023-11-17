The Air Force Falcons (2-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Air Force -6.5 130.5

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary played 21 games last season that had more than 130.5 combined points scored.

Tribe outings last year had a 137.5-point average over/under, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.

The Tribe were 12-17-0 against the spread last year.

William & Mary won eight, or 32%, of the 25 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Tribe had a record of 3-8 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tribe have a 26.7% chance to win.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 18 60% 66.9 134.1 67.1 137.4 131.2 William & Mary 21 72.4% 67.2 134.1 70.3 137.4 136.5

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe put up just 0.1 more points per game last year (67.2) than the Falcons gave up to opponents (67.1).

William & Mary put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.1 points.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 16-14-0 2-2 17-13-0 William & Mary 12-17-0 6-9 13-16-0

William & Mary vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Air Force William & Mary 10-9 Home Record 11-5 4-8 Away Record 1-14 9-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

