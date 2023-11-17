Friday's game that pits the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) versus the Air Force Falcons (2-2) at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of William & Mary, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 17.

Based on our computer prediction, William & Mary projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Air Force. The over/under is currently listed at 130.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

Line: Air Force -6.5

Point Total: 130.5

Moneyline (To Win): Air Force -350, William & Mary +275

William & Mary vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 75, Air Force 71

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Air Force

Pick ATS: William & Mary (+6.5)



William & Mary (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



William & Mary Performance Insights

William & Mary ranked 294th in the nation last year with 67.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 184th with 70.3 points allowed per game.

The Tribe grabbed 29.8 rebounds per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31.1 rebounds per contest (175th-ranked).

William & Mary ranked 249th in the nation with 12.2 assists per game.

The Tribe were 113th in college basketball with 11.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Tribe drained 7.8 treys per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (49th-ranked).

William & Mary allowed 7.2 three-pointers per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.9% three-point percentage (256th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by William & Mary last season, 61.8% of them were two-pointers (67.6% of the team's made baskets) and 38.2% were from beyond the arc (32.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.