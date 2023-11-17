The Air Force Falcons (2-2) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons gave up to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Last season, William & Mary had a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Tribe were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons finished 351st.
  • The Tribe scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, only 0.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons gave up.
  • William & Mary went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, William & Mary averaged 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (62.2).
  • The Tribe allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (75.7) last season.
  • At home, William & Mary made 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, two more than it averaged away (6.6). William & Mary's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 American W 75-56 Kaplan Arena
11/11/2023 @ George Washington L 95-89 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/16/2023 Omaha L 89-83 Clune Arena
11/17/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena
11/25/2023 UMBC - Kaplan Arena

