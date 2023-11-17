The Air Force Falcons (2-2) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Falcons gave up to their opponents (44.5%).

Last season, William & Mary had a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Tribe were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons finished 351st.

The Tribe scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, only 0.1 more points than the 67.1 the Falcons gave up.

William & Mary went 10-3 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, William & Mary averaged 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (62.2).

The Tribe allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than away (75.7) last season.

At home, William & Mary made 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, two more than it averaged away (6.6). William & Mary's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule