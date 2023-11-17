ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
With eight games on the ACC Week 12 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Duke (-4) against Virginia is the best bet against the spread, while the Boston College vs. Pittsburgh matchup is the best over/under to bet on. See more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 12 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Duke -4 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 13.6 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: The CW
Pick: Louisville +1 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 7.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Boston College +3 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boston College by 2.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 ACC Total Bets
Over 45.5 - Boston College vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Projected Total: 51.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Duke vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Total: 51.7 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: The CW
Over 46.5 - Louisville vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Total: 50.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|10-0 (8-0 ACC)
|38.3 / 17.3
|443.7 / 332.9
|Louisville
|9-1 (6-1 ACC)
|32.7 / 17.1
|440.4 / 300.1
|North Carolina
|8-2 (4-2 ACC)
|39.9 / 25.5
|520.6 / 389.2
|NC State
|7-3 (4-2 ACC)
|24.8 / 19.4
|324.4 / 314.9
|Virginia Tech
|5-5 (4-2 ACC)
|26.0 / 23.9
|378.7 / 317.2
|Georgia Tech
|5-5 (4-3 ACC)
|32.0 / 31.3
|444.2 / 454.8
|Boston College
|6-4 (3-3 ACC)
|26.4 / 28.5
|396.7 / 374.6
|Duke
|6-4 (3-3 ACC)
|27.6 / 18.8
|344.3 / 349.9
|Clemson
|6-4 (3-4 ACC)
|30.3 / 21.2
|408.3 / 272.3
|Miami (FL)
|6-4 (2-4 ACC)
|30.9 / 20.7
|427.6 / 312.5
|Syracuse
|5-5 (1-5 ACC)
|24.9 / 22.3
|358.1 / 381.2
|Pittsburgh
|2-8 (1-5 ACC)
|19.9 / 28.2
|310.0 / 371.0
|Virginia
|2-8 (1-5 ACC)
|23.2 / 32.3
|369.1 / 398.2
|Wake Forest
|4-6 (1-6 ACC)
|20.5 / 24.6
|330.3 / 372.2
