Tyus Jones and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing off versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent appearance, had 12 points in a 130-117 loss to the Mavericks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jones' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Over 2.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+130)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

The Knicks allowed 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.1 per contest.

On defense, the Knicks conceded 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 19 2 2 7 0 0 0 10/19/2022 25 15 4 3 3 0 1

