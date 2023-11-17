Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tazewell County, Virginia has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Gate City High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tazewell High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Big Stone Gap, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
