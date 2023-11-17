Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Scott County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Gate City High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Springs High School at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Duffield, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
