Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Russell County, Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richlands High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 16
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Council High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Marion, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.