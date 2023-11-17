The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) host the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Radford vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

A total of 13 of Radford's games last year went over the point total.

The Highlanders had 14 wins in 36 games against the spread last year.

Radford (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 60.7% of the time, 10.7% less often than James Madison (17-11-0) last year.

Radford vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 80.5 149.8 68.1 132.9 147.5 Radford 69.3 149.8 64.8 132.9 135.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 1.2 more points than the 68.1 the Dukes allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.1 points last season, Radford went 8-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Radford vs. James Madison Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 17-11-0 14-14-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

Radford vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Radford 11-3 Home Record 10-3 8-6 Away Record 7-10 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

