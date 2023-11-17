The James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Radford matchup.

Radford vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Radford Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-7.5) 148.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-6.5) 149.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. James Madison Betting Trends (2022-23)

Radford covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

The Highlanders were an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

James Madison won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, 14 Dukes games went over the point total.

