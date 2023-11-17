Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nottoway County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Nottoway County, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Nottoway County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield School at Kenston Forest School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Danville, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
