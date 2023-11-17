The Fordham Rams (1-0) will meet the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Game Information

Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)

Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

Caheim Brown: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fordham Top Players (2022-23)

Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 75.8 77th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 49th 34.2 Rebounds 33.1 96th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 204th 12.7 Assists 12.8 193rd 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

