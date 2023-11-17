Norfolk State vs. Fordham November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (1-0) will meet the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Norfolk State vs. Fordham Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fordham Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Norfolk State vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|91st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.