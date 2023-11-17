The Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Fordham Rams (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.

Norfolk State went 17-6 when it shot better than 42% from the field.

The Spartans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 105th.

The Spartans scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 8.2 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed.

Norfolk State put together a 17-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.6 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Norfolk State scored 11.4 more points per game at home (82) than on the road (70.6).

At home, the Spartans allowed 61.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than they allowed away (75).

Norfolk State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

