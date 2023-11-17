Friday's game that pits the Liberty Flames (3-0) versus the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) at HTC Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Liberty, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: HTC Center

Liberty vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 77, Wichita State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-9.6)

Liberty (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Liberty Performance Insights

On offense, Liberty was the 105th-ranked squad in college basketball (74.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was eighth-best (60.9 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Flames were 241st in the nation in rebounds (30.8 per game) and 11th-best in rebounds conceded (27.1).

Last season Liberty was 19th-best in the nation in assists with 16.0 per game.

Last year, the Flames were fourth-best in the country in 3-point makes (10.4 per game), and they ranked No. 29 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Last season, Liberty was 73rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 160th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Liberty took 49.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 39% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 50.4% of its shots, with 61% of its makes coming from there.

