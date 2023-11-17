How to Watch Liberty vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Liberty Flames (3-0) host the Wichita State Shockers (4-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, winners of four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Liberty vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Liberty Stats Insights
- Last season, the Flames had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.9% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Shockers' opponents made.
- In games Liberty shot better than 40.6% from the field, it went 22-4 overall.
- The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Shockers ranked 69th.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Flames averaged were 6.2 more points than the Shockers allowed (68.5).
- When Liberty totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 22-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- Liberty put up 78.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- The Flames ceded 55.7 points per game last year at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.9).
- Looking at three-pointers, Liberty performed better when playing at home last year, making 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 103-43
|Liberty Arena
|11/10/2023
|Charlotte
|W 71-59
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Furman
|W 88-74
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.